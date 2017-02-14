BRIEF-ContraVir to highlight clinical data from phase 2a study of tenofovir exalidex for treating hepatitis B

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* ContraVir to highlight clinical data from ongoing phase 2a study of tenofovir exalidex (TXL) for treating hepatitis B
* TXL showed comparable antiviral activity to viread and continues to be safe and well tolerated by HBV patients in study
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer