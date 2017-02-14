版本:
BRIEF-ContraVir to highlight clinical data from phase 2a study of tenofovir exalidex for treating hepatitis B

Feb 14 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* ContraVir to highlight clinical data from ongoing phase 2a study of tenofovir exalidex (TXL) for treating hepatitis B

* TXL showed comparable antiviral activity to viread and continues to be safe and well tolerated by HBV patients in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
