版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific and Synchrony Financial launch visa credit card with rewards for U.S. travelers

Feb 14 Synchrony Financial -

* Cathay Pacific and Synchrony Financial launch co-branded visa credit card with exclusive rewards for U.S. travelers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐