BRIEF-Ascent Solar enters securities purchase agreement with Hong Kong Boone Group

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc
* Ascent Solar Technologies- Entered securities purchase agreement with Hong Kong Boone group on Feb. 8 for investment of $20 million
* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc- Initial closing of the financing is expected to occur on or before Feb. 24, 2017
* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc - will issue 4,000 additional shares of series K preferred stock in exchange for aggregate gross proceeds of $4 million
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer