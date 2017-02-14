BRIEF-Ascent Solar enters securities purchase agreement with Hong Kong Boone Group

Feb 14 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc

* Ascent Solar Technologies- Entered securities purchase agreement with Hong Kong Boone group on Feb. 8 for investment of $20 million

* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc- Initial closing of the financing is expected to occur on or before Feb. 24, 2017

* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc - will issue 4,000 additional shares of series K preferred stock in exchange for aggregate gross proceeds of $4 million