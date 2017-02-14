版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Caledonia (Private) Investments reports 9.82 pct passive stake in GrubHub

Feb 14 GrubHub Inc

* Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited reports 9.82 percent passive stake in GrubHub Inc, as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kOnauR) Further company coverage:
