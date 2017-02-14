版本:
BRIEF-Aqua metals reports Q4 loss of $0.30/shr

Feb 14 Aqua Metals Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Aqua Metals -"As we move through 2017, will continue expansion of aqua refinery 1, look to build additional aqua refineries, build out licensing program" Source: (bit.ly/2l3IqeM) Further company coverage:
