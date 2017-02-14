BRIEF-Aqua metals reports Q4 loss of $0.30/shr

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Aqua Metals Inc
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* Aqua Metals -"As we move through 2017, will continue expansion of aqua refinery 1, look to build additional aqua refineries, build out licensing program"
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer