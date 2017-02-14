BRIEF-Temasek Holdings cuts share stake Alibaba, Univar, Synchrony Financial

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.0 percent to 1.1 million shares - SEC filing
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Univar Inc by 19.8 percent to 18.2 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lLaYJL Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer