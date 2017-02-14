版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Cove Street Capital Llc discloses 5.3 pct passive stake in Dundee Corp Class A

Feb 14 Dundee Corp

* Cove Street Capital Llc discloses 5.3 percent passive stake in Dundee Corp. Class A as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lfb52B) Further company coverage:
