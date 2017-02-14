BRIEF-Cove Street Capital Llc discloses 5.3 pct passive stake in Dundee Corp Class A

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Dundee Corp
Cove Street Capital Llc discloses 5.3 percent passive stake in Dundee Corp. Class A as of December 31, 2016
Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer