BRIEF-Acorn sues certain former directors over alleged wrongdoing

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Acorn International Inc
* Acorn files lawsuit against certain former directors over alleged wrongdoing
* Acorn international inc - "company alleges that defendants breached their fiduciary duties and engaged in mismanagement of company's business"
* Acorn says dispute also involved improper removal of mr. Robert w. Roche from his role as executive chairman by then-board of director
* Acorn international-filed lawsuit with grand court of cayman islands on dec 1, 2016 against certain former directors including andrew y. Yan , two others
* Acorn international - "alleges defendants breached fiduciary duties" including but not limited to wrongfully removing robert roche as ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer