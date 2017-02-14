版本:
BRIEF-Amazon India to expand customer service facilities in India

Feb 14 Amazon India :

* Amazon india to expand customer service facilities in India Source text - (In line with its commitment to raise the bar for online shopping experience in India and offer customers' unmatched convenience Amazon Development Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the opening of two Customer Service facilities-one each in Coimbatore and Noida.) Further company coverage:
