2017年 2月 14日

BRIEF-Rusnano reports a 8.2 pct passive stake in Quantenna Communications Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

Feb 14 Quantenna Communications Inc

* Rusnano reports a 8.2 percent passive stake in Quantenna Communications Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lf2xZp) Further company coverage:
