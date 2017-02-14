版本:
BRIEF-Cove Street Capital, Llc reports 6.11 pct passive stake in UFP Technologies Inc

Feb 14 UFP Technologies Inc

* Cove Street Capital, Llc reports 6.11 percent passive stake in UFP Technologies Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lbmG2Q) Further company coverage:
