BRIEF-Amag Pharmaceuticals, Endoceutics enter into license agreement

Feb 14 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Amag and Endoceutics enter into an exclusive U.S. license agreement for intrarosa (prasterone)

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc says "Endoceutics plans to put an additional $20 million toward supporting educational programs in 2017"

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc- Amag expects to launch intrarosa in U.S. In mid-2017

* Amag Pharma-under terms of deal, at closing, co to pay endoceutics $50 million of total consideration, issue endoceutics 600,000 unregistered shares of co