BRIEF-Amag Pharmaceuticals, Endoceutics enter into license agreement

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Amag and Endoceutics enter into an exclusive U.S. license agreement for intrarosa (prasterone)
* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc says "Endoceutics plans to put an additional $20 million toward supporting educational programs in 2017"
* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc- Amag expects to launch intrarosa in U.S. In mid-2017
* Amag Pharma-under terms of deal, at closing, co to pay endoceutics $50 million of total consideration, issue endoceutics 600,000 unregistered shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer