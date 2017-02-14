版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-NewStar Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share

Feb 14 NewStar Financial Inc -

* Board of directors adopted a new dividend policy and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐