BRIEF-Solar Alliance Energy expects to record profit of about $26,211 for Jan. 2017

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - expects to record a profit of approximately $26,211 for month of January 2017
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - will record a loss for q4 2016
* Solar Alliance Energy - continues to make positive progress on transaction, announced on Jan 17 to sell interest in various wind assets for $1.35 million
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - for month of December 2016, company expects to record a profit of approximately $54,226
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer