BRIEF-Solar Alliance Energy expects to record profit of about $26,211 for Jan. 2017

Feb 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - expects to record a profit of approximately $26,211 for month of January 2017

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - will record a loss for q4 2016

* Solar Alliance Energy - continues to make positive progress on transaction, announced on Jan 17 to sell interest in various wind assets for $1.35 million

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - for month of December 2016, company expects to record a profit of approximately $54,226