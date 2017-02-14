版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Vifor Pharma, ChemoCentryx announce expansion of Avacopan agreement

Feb 14 ChemoCentryx Inc

* Vifor Pharma and ChemoCentryx announce expansion of avacopan agreement for rare renal diseases

* ChemoCentryx Inc - vifor pharma has gained rights to commercialize avacopan in Asia, including Japan and Middle-East

* ChemoCentryx Inc - ChemoCentryx retains all rights in united states and china

* ChemoCentryx Inc - agreement gives Vifor Pharma rights to commercialize Avacopan for orphan, rare renal diseases in all markets outside U.S. , China

* ChemoCentryx Inc - will receive an upfront cash commitment of usd 20 million in return for new rights, plus tiered double-digit royalties on potential net sales

* ChemoCentryx Inc - upfront cash commitment is in addition to usd 85 million upfront paid under original May 2016 licensing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
