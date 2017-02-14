BRIEF-Incyte and Agenus amend collaboration agreement

Feb 14 Incyte Corp :

* Incyte and Agenus amend collaboration agreement

* Says Agenus to receive $80 million from Incyte

* Incyte Corp - amended agreement converts ongoing GITR and ox40 antibody programs from co-funded development and profit-sharing arrangements to royalty-bearing programs

* Agenus would now become eligible to receive 15 percent royalties on global net sales of each approved product

* Incyte Corp - parties also entered into separate stock purchase agreement whereby Incyte will purchase 10 million shares of Agenus common stock today at $6 per share

* Says ongoing tim-3 and lag-3 antibody programs remain royalty-bearing programs, at tiered rates of 6 to 12 percent