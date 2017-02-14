BRIEF-Incyte and Agenus amend collaboration agreement

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Incyte Corp :
* Incyte and Agenus amend collaboration agreement
* Says Agenus to receive $80 million from Incyte
* Incyte Corp - amended agreement converts ongoing GITR and ox40 antibody programs from co-funded development and profit-sharing arrangements to royalty-bearing programs
* Agenus would now become eligible to receive 15 percent royalties on global net sales of each approved product
* Incyte Corp - parties also entered into separate stock purchase agreement whereby Incyte will purchase 10 million shares of Agenus common stock today at $6 per share
* Says ongoing tim-3 and lag-3 antibody programs remain royalty-bearing programs, at tiered rates of 6 to 12 percent
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer