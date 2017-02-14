版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Evogene, ICL Innovation enter multi-year R&D collaboration

Feb 14 Evogene Ltd :

* Evogene Ltd - co, ICL Innovation entered a multi-year research and development collaboration for discovery of novel crop enhancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
