BRIEF-Canadian Zinc announces signing of MOU with Northwest Territories Power Corp

Feb 14 Canadian Zinc Corp -

* Announces signing of MOU with Northwest Territories Power Corp

* MOU to examine supply of electrical power for development and operation of prairie creek mine in Northwest Territories, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
