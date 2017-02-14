版本:
BRIEF-Silvercrest Asset Management Group reports a 5.3 pct passive stake in Littelfuse Inc

Feb 14 Littelfuse Inc

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Littelfuse Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
