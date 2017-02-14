版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-DynaEnergetics announces price increases

Feb 14 DMC Global Inc :

* Dynaenergetics announces price increases

* DMC Global Inc - general price increase effective on all orders shipped in Americas on or after March 1, 2017

* DMC Global- price increases, applicable to all products, vary by product line & range from up to 15% for perforating hardware to 5% for energetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐