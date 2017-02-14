版本:
BRIEF-Rock Tech says Arriva to continue providing technical geologic consulting to company

Feb 14 Rock Tech Lithium Inc

* Rock Tech Lithium Inc - Arriva will continue to provide technical geologic and strategic consulting to company

* Rock Tech Lithium Inc - As partial compensation for services to be provided, Arriva will receive $39,000 worth of common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
