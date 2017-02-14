版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival Cruise receives approval to sail to Cuba

Feb 14 Carnival Plc

* Carnival Cruise Line - Carnival Cruise Line has now received approval to sail to Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
