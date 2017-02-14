BRIEF-Dominion Resources says it is investing in solar power in Virginia

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Dominion Resources Inc
* Dominion Resources Inc - Investing more than $800 million in solar power in Virginia, with much of it being built at little or no cost to most customers
* Dominion Resources Inc - says additional solar projects are now in planning stages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors