版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Resources says it is investing in solar power in Virginia

Feb 14 Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion Resources Inc - Investing more than $800 million in solar power in Virginia, with much of it being built at little or no cost to most customers

* Dominion Resources Inc - says additional solar projects are now in planning stages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐