BRIEF-DigitalGlobe and NTT Data announces partnership to expand usage of elevation data

Feb 14 DigitalGlobe Inc -

* Co, NTT Data Corporation announced expanded partnership involving use of elevation data in respective products, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
