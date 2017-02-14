BRIEF-Watsco raises ownership interest in JV with Carrier to 80 pct

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Watsco Inc
* Watsco raises ownership interest in joint venture with Carrier to 80%
* Watsco - increased its ownership interest of Carrier Enterprise Northeast LLC, a joint venture with Carrier, to 80% for approximately $43 million in cash
* Watsco - incremental investment builds on November 2016 transaction that had increased Watsco's controlling interest from 60% to 70% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors