BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp
* Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing to raise about $5.5 million
* Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - proceeds from sale of flow-through common shares will be used to explore and advance company's Back River Gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors