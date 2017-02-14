版本:
BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing

Feb 14 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp

* Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing to raise about $5.5 million

* Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - proceeds from sale of flow-through common shares will be used to explore and advance company's Back River Gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
