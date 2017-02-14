版本:
BRIEF-Office Depot declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share

Feb 14 Office Depot Inc

* Office depot declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
