BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces settlement of court proceedings

Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Scorpio Gold announces settlement of court proceedings relating to a subsidiary

* Scorpio Gold Corp - reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70% indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc

* Scorpio Gold Corp - after negotiation with national, determined it was in its best interest to settle case for $1 million and end costly litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
