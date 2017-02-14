BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces settlement of court proceedings

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp :
* Scorpio Gold announces settlement of court proceedings relating to a subsidiary
* Scorpio Gold Corp - reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70% indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc
* Scorpio Gold Corp - after negotiation with national, determined it was in its best interest to settle case for $1 million and end costly litigation
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors