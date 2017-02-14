版本:
BRIEF-Dick's Sporting announces 12 pct increase in qtrly dividend

Feb 14 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

* Dick's Sporting Goods announces 12 percent increase in quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
