BRIEF-Scorpio Gold reaches settlement with National EWP to end court proceedings on Mineral Ridge

Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Scorpio Gold Corp says reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70 percent indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc

* Scorpio Gold Corp says settlement allows Scorpio Gold to avoid significant legal fees during a potentially lengthy appeals process

* Scorpio Gold Corp says settlement provides for return of $1.3 million of $2.3 million cash security posted with court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
