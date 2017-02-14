BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals enters into non exclusive mandate with Tulshyan Group

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Macarthur Minerals Ltd :
* Macarthur Minerals Ltd- has entered into a non exclusive mandate with Tulshyan Group to raise up to a $200 million
* Macarthur Minerals - mandate with initial tranche of a $50 million to develop company's ularring hematite iron ore project located in western Australia
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors