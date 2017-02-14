版本:
BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals enters into non exclusive mandate with Tulshyan Group

Feb 14 Macarthur Minerals Ltd :

* Macarthur Minerals Ltd- has entered into a non exclusive mandate with Tulshyan Group to raise up to a $200 million

* Macarthur Minerals - mandate with initial tranche of a $50 million to develop company's ularring hematite iron ore project located in western Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
