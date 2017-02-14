版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Insmed extends Arikayce intellectual property protection with issuance of new US patent

Feb 14 Insmed Inc

* Extends Arikayce intellectual property protection with issuance of new U.S. Patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
