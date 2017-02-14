BRIEF-Boeing files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $900 mln

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Boeing Co
* Boeing - files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $900 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lLenYb) Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors