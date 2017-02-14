版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell and Seeq announce collaboration

Feb 14 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell and Seeq collaborate to help industrial customers become safer, more efficient and more reliable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
