BRIEF-Gevo says signs letter of intent with HCS Holding for commercial supply of isooctane

Feb 14 Gevo Inc

* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement

* Gevo inc - expects revenue in range of $2-3 million per year from first phase of deal

* Gevo - in second phase, hcs will agree to purchase approximately 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of isooctane per year under a five-year offtake agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
