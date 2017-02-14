BRIEF-Gevo says signs letter of intent with HCS Holding for commercial supply of isooctane

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Gevo Inc
* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement
* Gevo inc - expects revenue in range of $2-3 million per year from first phase of deal
* Gevo - in second phase, hcs will agree to purchase approximately 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of isooctane per year under a five-year offtake agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors