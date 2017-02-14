版本:
BRIEF-Aina Le'a files for non-timely 10-Q

Feb 14 Aina Le'a Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage:
