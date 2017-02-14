版本:
BRIEF-Apple files final pricing term sheet related to 4.300% notes offering due 2047

Feb 14 Apple Inc

* Apple Inc files final pricing term sheet related to offering of 4.300% notes due 2047 - SEC filing

* Apple Inc - Offering of principal amount $1 billion 4.300% notes priced to public at 100.00% plus interest accrued from March 3, 2017

* Apple Inc - Notes offering listing application will be made to the Taipei Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2kFYB0z) Further company coverage:
