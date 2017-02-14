版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Discovery Communications expects constant currency adj. EPS to "grow strongly" in low to midteen range in 2017

Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications Inc - expect U.S. affiliate revenue to grow at least mid single-digits in 2017 - Conf Call

* Discovery Communications Inc - currently expect first quarter advertising growth to accelerate and be up low to mid single-digits

* Discovery Communications Inc - expect constant currency adjusted EPS to "grow strongly" in the low to midteen range

* Discovery Communications - reaffirms constant currency adjusted EPS and free cash flow CAGR for 2015 through 2018 to both grow "at least low teens or better" Further company coverage:
