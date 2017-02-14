BRIEF-Discovery Communications expects constant currency adj. EPS to "grow strongly" in low to midteen range in 2017

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc
* Discovery Communications Inc - expect U.S. affiliate revenue to grow at least mid single-digits in 2017 - Conf Call
* Discovery Communications Inc - currently expect first quarter advertising growth to accelerate and be up low to mid single-digits
* Discovery Communications Inc - expect constant currency adjusted EPS to "grow strongly" in the low to midteen range
* Discovery Communications - reaffirms constant currency adjusted EPS and free cash flow CAGR for 2015 through 2018 to both grow "at least low teens or better" Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors