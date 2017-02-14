版本:
BRIEF-MKS Instruments announces increased qtrly cash dividend by 3 pct to $0.175/share

Feb 14 MKS Instruments Inc :

* MKS instruments announces increased quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 3 percent to $0.175per share

