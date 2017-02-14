BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide says its unit entered into agreement to operate one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters for Asiana Cargo

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :
* Atlas Air Worldwide announces 747-400f service for new customer
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - announced that its unit has entered into an agreement to operate one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters for Asiana cargo
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - service is scheduled to begin this month
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors