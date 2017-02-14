版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide says its unit entered into agreement to operate one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters for Asiana Cargo

Feb 14 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Atlas Air Worldwide announces 747-400f service for new customer

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - announced that its unit has entered into an agreement to operate one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters for Asiana cargo

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - service is scheduled to begin this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
