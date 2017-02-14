BRIEF-Tirex Resources says mining license application for Rehova mining property has been approved

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14 Tirex Resources Ltd
* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license application for rehova mining property in Albania had been approved by Ministry Of Energy and Industry
* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license is valid for 25 years and can be extended for another 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors