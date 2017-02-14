版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-Tirex Resources says mining license application for Rehova mining property has been approved

Feb 14 Tirex Resources Ltd

* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license application for rehova mining property in Albania had been approved by Ministry Of Energy and Industry

* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license is valid for 25 years and can be extended for another 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐