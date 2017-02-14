版本:
BRIEF-Maya Gold And Silver provides update on production in Zgounder silver mine

Feb 14 Maya Gold And Silver Inc

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc says production of 53,376 ounces (1660 kg) during month of January 2017 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
