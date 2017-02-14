版本:
BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health plans to launch prophylactic formulation of neonorm calf in powder form

Feb 14 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health Inc - Plans to launch prophylactic formulation of neonorm calf this year in powder form for administration in liquid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
