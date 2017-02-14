版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-XPO Logistics reaffirms previously issued financial guidance for 2016, 2017 and 2018

Feb 14 Xpo Logistics Inc

* Xpo Logistics Inc - reaffirming its previously issued financial guidance for 2016, 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐