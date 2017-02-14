版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-NBA Development League to become NBA Gatorade League

Feb 14 Pepsico Inc

* Gatorade - Beginning with 2017-18 season, NBA Development League (NBA D-League) will be renamed NBA Gatorade League Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
