公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Altus Group and St. Francis Xavier University signs technology collaboration agreement

Feb 14 Altus Group Ltd

* Altus Group Ltd - Co and St. Francis Xavier University announced that they have signed a technology collaboration agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
