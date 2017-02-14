版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M CO as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 14 State Street Corp

* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
