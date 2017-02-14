BRIEF-State Street Corporation reports 10.40 percent passive stake in Boeing as of Dec 31, 2016

BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15
* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 14
* State Street Corporation reports a 10.40 percent passive stake in Boeing as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lLMCzP] Further company coverage:
* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors