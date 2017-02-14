BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln

Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750
million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf
call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 effective tax rate to be 24
percent - 20 percent assuming no further changes in tax laws,
tax orders or adjustments to tax position - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 underlying free cash flow for
2017 to be $1.1 billion - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 cost of goods sold to increase
at low single-digit rates - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 Canada COGS to increase in
mid-single-digits and Europe COGS to decrease in low
single-digits in local currency - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects full-year non-cash cost of $40
million on further amortization of Molson brands in Canada -
conf call
