BRIEF-Adocia 2016 revenue down at 22.4 million euros

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Adocia SA :
* 2016 revenue of 22.4 million euros ($23.7 million), compared to 36.9 million euros in 2015
* Solid cash position of 58 million euros at December 31, 2016
* FY operating income 30.4 million euros versus 44.7 million euros year ago
* Following announcement in January of Eli Lilly's decision to terminate the agreement, the remaining non-amortized part of up-front payment, (for a total of 18.8 million euros), to be fully recognized in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
